‘We need to do this’: Knox Co. Sheriff’s Office opting in to COVID-19 patient database

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office will opt in to the state’s COVID-19 patient database that allows law enforcement agencies to see people who have tested positive.

KCSO will initially use the information for its Corrections Division and inmates coming into its facilities. Any other uses will be determined and approved by Sheriff Tom Spangler, the Sheriff’s Office said.

“I am going to protect the officers and the employees of this agency and this community. Number one, that’s it. There’s no discussion about that,” said Spangler.

Spangler said he is still learning more about the database, but knows that it will be used to immediately identify new inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19.

“I want to make sure that the public understands that that information will not be disseminated to anyone outside, anybody who gets that information has to sign a disclosure notice. It’s… well they can be charged if anything is given out. We’re going to make sure that we protect that just like anything else.” Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler

The move, different than the Knoxville Police Department’s choice to opt-out of the program.

Knox County is one of 34 counties taking part in the database.

In East Tennessee — Anderson, Grainger, Greene, Morgan and Union County sheriff departments are all opting in to the information in the database.

Police departments in East Tennessee using the database include Newport, Harriman, and Crossville. 35 police departments are listed as opting-in, according to a Tennessee Department of Health spokesperson.

Added health and safety measures in KCSO facilities

Since March, Spangler said KCSO implemented new cleaning and sanitation measures within all facilities — including the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility.

The new protocols include screenings for anyone entering the facility which includes a series of questions along with a temperature check.

Screenings for all new inmates are also part of the new process, conducted before they enter in the facility. Then, a physical is completed before any new inmate enters the housing unit.

“I can’t say because we just don’t know how long it’s going to last,” said Spangler.

He says officers are equipped with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) that they can use, including masks, when responding to calls in the field.

Fifty-nine inmates have been tested for COVID-19, because they either showed specific symptoms or said they had been in contact with a COVID-19 positive patient. Fifty-eight of those tests returned negative, one test is still being processed.