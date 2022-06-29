COSBY, Tenn. (WATE) — A wheelchair that has been found against a guardrail “in a curious enough position to raise suspicion” on a bridge prompted authorities to search and also seek information from the public, according to Cocke County Emergency Management Agency.

Cocke County EMA posted about the incident Wednesday, stating the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office deputies came across the wheelchair last evening. The Cocke County Swift Water Rescue Team was called out to the bridge located over Cosby Creek on Ball Park Road, where operators conducted a search of the waterway with no results.

“It is very possible the wheelchair was left there, but we needed to be sure,” Cocke County EMA stated in the post. “If you have any information about the details surrounding this incident, please contact the sheriff’s office.”

The wheelchair was taken to the Emergency Operations Center in Newport. Cooke County Fire, Cosby Volunteer Fire Department/Rescue and Newport Rescue Squad also responded to the scene.

Cosby Creek, which is a tributary of the Pigeon River, runs along Highway 321 through the unincorporated community of Cosby.