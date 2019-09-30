‘We will take the rain no matter what’ as drought conditions continue

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) – September will likely go down as one of the driest and hottest on record. For East Tennessee farmers, it’s creating some issues for their crops.

“You hope it rains and then you hope it doesn’t rain too much, and then you want it to be cool but you don’t want it to be too cool. It’s hard to get that perfect balance but you just do the best you can and live with it,” said farmer Ray Linginfelter at Deep Well Farm.

Linginfelter says he planted the corn for their corn maze before the drought started: “So, it’s a little brown but the corn is to its full growth and it didn’t mess up the cornfield at all.”

Because it’s still so dry and so hot, Linginfelter says they’re being more careful to not create an accidental fire.

“Just with any machinery and stuff like that, you always want to make sure that nothing gets overheated. You don’t want to park a tractor or a truck, anything, near any tall grass because you don’t want it to touch a motor and get out. But with customers, too, everybody knows we have signs everywhere about no smoking. That’s definitely a big deal and we keep an eye on that,” he explained.

Deep Well Farm opened for the fall season this past weekend and right next to the corn maze is the pumpkin patch.

“I was definitely nervous with it being a drought that we wouldn’t do as good as we had, but the pumpkins have all turned out really great. We’ve got a great number of pumpkins and they all look nice and healthy,” said Linginfelter.

The dry conditions have impacted Deep Well Farm’s hay supplies. Linginfelter says they usually get three cuts a year but because there’s been no rain, they were only able to get two cuts this season.

“We will take the rain no matter what,” added Linginfelter.

We also checked with Kyker Farms in Sevier County.

They say their corn maze is green because they’ve been watering their corn crops. However, their hay supplies have taken a hit with the lack of rain and their cattle are now eating their winter supply of hay.