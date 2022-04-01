WEARS VALLEY, Tenn. (WATE) — We’ve been seeing some incredible photos and videos from first responders and those who have seen the fire across Sevier county.

One photographer was in the middle of the evacuation zone on day one.

Before Joshua McGrath and his family were evacuated, they could see homes catching on fire on the mountain across from them.

As a photographer, he says taking pictures was just instinct.

Though some of those fire photos are hard to look at McGrath said that some of the homeowners saw his photos, reached out and thanked him because they can be used for insurance purposes.

McGrath said, “My camera is always in my hand. So I’m always taking pictures and when I went up on the roof and saw the cabins burning I figured, you know I was sad to take the pictures but if someone needed to document, I had a good vantage point. So that’s what I did.”

On day two of the fires, McGrath also took photos of the helicopters that were dropping water on the fires.

“I saw the helicopters going by and I wanted to get pictures of them because it was cool, but I also wanted to give recognition to our firefighters who were there, the heroes that are out there protecting houses,” He said. “So I don’t think first responders get enough credit anymore I think and so I think whatever we can do to support them is good.”

Joshua and his family were able to get back to his house and they say that everything is out of the fire zone now and that his family is safe.