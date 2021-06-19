Wears Valley restaurant a total loss after fire early Friday

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Wears Valley restaurant is considered a total loss after a fire broke out early Friday morning.

Multiple fire departments responded to Geppetto’s Restaurant around 5 a.m. for a reported fire. Wears Valley Fire Chief Tony Patty said the building was 100 percent involved when crews arrived on the scene.

The building was unoccupied at the time of the fire. No injuries have been reported.

An investigation by county fire officials will begin Monday. This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.

