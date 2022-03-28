Skip to content
Wears Valley Wildfire
PHOTOS: Wildfire burning in Wears Valley
Top Wears Valley Wildfire Headlines
Wears Valley wildfire spans 250 acres, 1 injured
Pair of 30-acre fires burning in Anderson County
Timeline: When rain could arrive in East Tennessee
Fire threatens hundreds of Wears Valley cabins
Wearwood Elementary students evacuated due to fire
Evacuation shelter set up for Wears Valley Wildfire
More Wears Valley Wildfire
Smokies close roads ahead of high wind warning
