KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Emergency officials have extended the evacuation zone along Wears Valley Road to include areas from Walden’s Creek Road to Wear Farm City Park, about a mile from the Pigeon Forge Parkway.

Sevier County Schools will close Thursday out of an “abundance of caution” due to the wildfires affecting parts of the county.

The wildfire has burned more than 1,000 acres in the Wears Valley area of Sevier County, and as of 8:30 p.m., 35 structures have been impacted.

At least one injury has been reported due to the fire, according to the Tennessee Division of Forestry. The injured person was airlifted to UT Medical Center.

The fire started burning on Hatcher Mountain Road at Indigo Lane shortly after 11 a.m. The Sevier County EMA is asking anyone in the Wears Valley or Walden’s Creek areas to evacuate immediately. A street map of locations asked to leave was shared by the EMA.

Evacuations were ordered earlier for Hatcher Mountain, Shagbark, Little Valley Road, Black Bear Resort off of Lost Branch Road, and anyone one-mile radius of Indigo Lane.

For those evacuating, a shelter has been established at Pigeon Forge Community Center, 170 Community Center Drive.

Wears Valley Road is now closed at the Pigeon Forge city limits according to the Pigeon Forge Police Department. The department said no traffic will be able to travel into Wears Valley from Pigeon Forge until further notice.

Fire officials have shared at 35 structures have been impacted. As of 6:03, the fire was 0% contained according to the Sevier County EMA. The fire has officially been named the Hatcher Mountain Road/Indigo Lane Fire. According to Pigeon Forge Fire Chief Tony Watson, some fire engines have burned due to the fire.

Due to low humidity and high winds, Sevier County is under a Red Flag Warning. This means critical fire weather conditions are expected in the county. This is why the Sevier County Emergency Management Agency has also asked people not to burn anything today.



The Sevier County Emergency Management Agency posted this photo of a wildfire in Wears Valley near Shagbark Resort on its Twitter page around 3:50 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

Fire crews from Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge, Sevierville, the Wildland Task Force, Knoxville Fire Department and the Tennessee Division of Forestry have responded to the scene. WTVC reported that Bradley County Fire and Rescue as well as the Cleveland Fire Department have sent crews to assist operations in Sevier County.

