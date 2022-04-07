KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Millstone Gap or Dupont fire near Seymour and the Blount County line is 100% contained after burning for a week.

The fire grew from Monday to Tuesday to 959 acres, but Tennessee Division of Forestry officials said that was a planned wildfire spread. The fire started on Thursday, March 31, one day after the Hatcher Mountain/Indigo Lane fire started.

Area Forester Brook Smith, who helps to oversee Anderson, Knox and Sevier counties as part of the East Tennessee District of the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s TDF, said on Tuesday the Millstone Gap fire’s growth was planned in order to eliminate “areas of unburned fuel.”

According to a Sevier County spokesperson, one structure in Blount County and one in Sevier County were impacted.

Cleanup efforts are in the preliminary stages as damage assessments began Friday afternoon for structures affected in the Hatcher Mountain/Indigo Lane fire. By Sunday night, local and state fire crews that had assisted in fighting the wildfires were reportedly returning to their home districts.

The Hatcher Mountain/ Indigo Lane fire, which burned over 2,000 acres, was 100% contained on April 5.

The East Douglas Lane fire in Campbell County which burned roughly 472 acres was also reported to be 100% contained on Tuesday.