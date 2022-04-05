KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Community members continue to come to the aid of those affected in the Smoky Mountain wildfires, and this time, it’s country artist Morgan Wallen, whose foundation has now given thousands to help in disaster relief efforts, according to Greater Good Music.

East Tennessee native and country artist Morgan Wallen and his More Than My Hometown Foundation donated $25,000 to aid in the Sevier County wildfires disaster relief efforts in the form of hot meals for relief workers, mobile food pantries, clothing, and supplies for the communities in the affected wildfire areas near Wallen’s hometown of Sneedville, Tenn.

Sneedville is located about 70 miles from the area of the two wildfires in Sevier County that impacted at least 300 structures and burned more than 3,000 acres since last week. The fires also caused more than 11,000 homes to be evacuated from the area; hundreds of personnel including firefighters, hot shot crews, state and local incident commanders as well as volunteers have worked the fires.

“We are so grateful to Morgan for helping us provide hot meals to firefighters and first responders in the fire zone, as well as assist families that have been displaced and in need of food, clothing, and supplies in the coming days,” Sheila Jones, executive director of Greater Good Music, said.

Wallen, fresh off of his recent Academy of Country Music’s Album of the Year Award for his “Dangerous: The Double Album” often sings about East Tennessee and his love for his hometown. Wallen’s More Than My Hometown Foundation was established by the country artist in 2021. Greater Good Music is an organization that brings music artists and volunteers working on the ground together in order to help communities in need on concert tours and in disaster zones around the United States.

“Greater Good Music turns concert day into a day of giving by working with music artists and food banks to organize mobile food distributions before showtime on country, rock, and pop concert tours around the nation,” a news release states. “The organization also partners with the music industry to deliver food and supplies to disaster areas.”

Greater Good Music executive director Sheila Jones also said on Tuesday that because of Wallen’s and the More Than My Hometown Foundation’s donation, this past weekend they were able to quickly team up with Operation BBQ Relief to serve 2,400 warm meals to firefighters and first responders from 400 different agencies from across Tennessee that were staged at Pigeon Forge High School. Jones said thanks to Wallen’s support, each firefighter received lunch, dinner, and hydration from Saturday through Tuesday.

“We will continue to work with the East Tennessee food bank to deliver food and supplies to the families that were displaced by the fires,” Jones said.

According to More Than My Hometown Foundation, $3 from every ticket sold in Wallen’s current 58-show “The Dangerous Tour” benefits the foundation for continued community service.