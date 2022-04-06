KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Wearwood School is hosting a dinner to honor the Wears Valley Volunteer Fire Department heroes. The dinner will be 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. on April 13.

Admission to the dinner is free and donations to the fire department are encouraged but not required. If you can’t attend the dinner but want to assist the fire deparment, send any donations via Venmo to @wearsvalleyfire.

Firefighters from the Indigo Lane Hatcher Mountain fire will be sharing their stories and discussing the needs of the fire department moving forward.

Food will be provided by Bullfish Grill and desserts will be prepared by Wears Valley area churches.