SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — On day two of the Hatcher Mountain Fire, firefighters were just trying to get a line established so it doesn’t spread any further.

They’re using aerial surveillance and helicopters to drop water on areas they might not be able to see from the ground.

Fire crews are creating what they call dozer lines, clearing areas with bulldozers around the perimeter of the wildfire. They’re also looking for snags, which are dead-standing trees. Those can cause significantly more danger if they were to fall or catch fire.

“It’s taking a little bit of time. We’re getting there, I hope, but only time will tell and the thing that’s just really hindering right now is the wind. We don’t have a wind advisory today it’s not quite that gusty. You know, yesterday we had 20 to 30 sustained with 30 to 60 mile an hour gusts, sometimes higher maybe 80 miles an hour at times. You know, today you know it’s 15 miles an hour, but sustained winds can still dry some things out,” said Nathan Waters, the Assistant District Forest Fire Operations said.

In the Valley Mountain Way community near Waldens Creek, crews continue to deal with hot spots and are trying to create fire lines. They’re able to go to a few staging areas to take a break when they’re not fighting fires.

Valley View Baptist Church has always opened its doors when this community is met with tragedy. Back in 2016 with the Gatlinburg Fire, this was one of several staging areas, and then here they are again today.

“I’m proud of them. We got a lot of people who’s been here their whole life and have shared with the community and do what we can. And a lot of peoples’ moved in. We’ve been blessed with a lot of people who moved in and so they’re good folks too,” said Willy Bryan with Valley View Baptist Church.



Willy Bryan said his home is safe from the fires at the moment. He says his priority is helping his community.

Besides the Valley View Baptist Church location, there is another command center at Pigeon Forge Elementary School.

According to firefighters, the winds on Thursday weren’t as bad as they were the night before, but it’s not helping the situation either.

Waters said, in regards to the Valley Mountain Way community, “they ran a dozer off of here. They went around this community and the fire went around all of these houses and they’re just trying to connect it to the wears valley side. We’re trying to box the fire in.”

“A lot of the times the homes will set where we have to put our fire lines and so that makes it difficult and that’s where the structural firemen are really integral because they’ve been able to get in here and foam down houses and water them down,” he added.

Firefighters say just a single amber from this fire could start another blaze.

Despite the rain Wednesday night, crews say the wind could dry it out by the end of the day, putting them back at square one.