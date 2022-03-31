KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The city of Gatlinburg is issuing a mandatory evacuation for two neighborhoods after a brush fire ignited before midnight Wednesday.

According to a release from the city, downed power lines set the a one-acre fire in the areas of Ownby Hills and Hidden Hills.

An emergency shelter has been established at the Gatlinburg American Legion Building, 1222 East Parkway, in Gatlinburg.

“Anyone impacted by the fires in the area are directed to proceed to the American Legion Building,” the release states.

According to the Sevier County Emergency Management Agency, the Red Cross is asking people who are planning on going to an evacuation center, either at the Pigeon Forge Community Center or the Gatlinburg American Legion Building, to bring bedding – such as pillows – and prescribed medications with them to help make their stay more comfortable.

The fire is the second to ignite Wednesday in Sevier County. A fire in Wears Valley forced evacuations and burned 1,000 acres and destroyed 35 structures.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated.