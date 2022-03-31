KNOXVILLE, TENN. (WATE) — To help those impacted by the wildfire in Wears Valley, MountainTough.org has been reactivated.

Following the Gatlinburg WIldfires in 2016, this site was used to collect donations and direct people where volunteers were needed. The site is set to be updated Thursday afternoon with information on resources, donations, volunteering, and way to help in response to the Wears Valley Fires.

The Sevier County Rescue Squad is also collecting donations. At 9 a.m. Thursday, the group shared they had enough snacks and water, however, they did share the need for basic first aid kit supplies, ice packs, burn cream, and ace bandages.

There are squad members at Station 1 located at 1171 Dolly Parton Parkway for people to bring donations. For monetary donations, there is a Paypal people can use to donate to the rescue squad.