PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — The American Red Cross on Monday is setting up drive-thru distribution areas to hand out supplies to those affected by the Sevier County wildfires. Thousands of homes were evacuated amid the wildfire response and more than 300 structures were impacted.

Firefighters and Tennessee Division of Forestry personnel are still out working the fires, which began last week. At last update, the Hatcher Mountain/Indigo Lane fire in Wears Valley was 98% contained and the Millstone Gap/Dupont fire near Seymour was 60% contained.

American Red Cross personnel are on the ground, responding to residents’ needs. Part of that response includes drive-thru distribution locations to give out supplies.

On Monday, April 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., the American Red Cross will set up drive-thru distribution areas for disaster emergency supplies for those affected by the fires, while supplies last.

Locations:

Laurel Grove Missionary Baptist Church

2404 Walden Creek Rd

Sevierville, Tenn.

2404 Walden Creek Rd Sevierville, Tenn. Dollar General

3049 Wears Valley Rd

Sevierville, Tenn.

3049 Wears Valley Rd Sevierville, Tenn. Pigeon Forge Community Center

170 Community Center Dr

Pigeon Forge, Tenn.

“If your home was affected due to the East Tennessee Wildfires, the American Red Cross will be on site at three locations, Pigeon Forge Community Center, Dollar General and Laurel Grove Missionary Baptist Church, to distribute disaster clean-up supplies needed to begin recovery in the area,” said Sharon Hudson, Executive Director for the East Tennessee Chapter of the American Red Cross. “These items are for homeowners and renters who have suffered direct home damage or destruction from the wildfires. Our case workers will also begin the work of disaster assessment beginning this week as it becomes safe to do so.”

American Red Cross also says it is important for those who have had losses due to the fires to contact the Red Cross to begin casework. You can report your loss at 1-800-Red Cross. Or you can go to the website at RedCross.org/gethelp.To find out the latest and how you can help, go to: RedCross.org/Tennessee