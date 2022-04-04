KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Many homes are no longer standing after wildfires swept through Sevier County, damaging and burning over 3,000 acres. Now as homeowners are returning to, or receiving updates on their properties some are shocked at what’s being discovered.

Like LeeAnn Teague and her family, who live in Georgia, but for decades have called a cabin in Sevier County their home away from home.

“It’s always been very special, we go up there frequently as a family,” she said.

When Teague was made aware of how close the fire was to the cabin, that’s when she became concerned.

“It really hit me whenever I called my dad, and I said, ‘hey I just got this phone call,’ and he said, ‘yeah it’s bad and it’s close, it’s too close for comfort.'”

However, soon the family could breathe a sigh of relief. The cabin was found still standing. The fire came just feet away from the home. Teague said after finding out the news, all she could hear was what her 10-year-old daughter said to her just hours before.

“She got up and walked to her bedroom and turned around and said, ‘momma, if God can make the walls of Jericho fall, he can certainly protect our cabin,” Teague said.

The results of what she called her daughters strong faith is now showing. With very little damage, the family is thankful. Teague’s young son sharing his thoughts on the homes that weren’t so lucky.

“We’re really sad for all the people’s houses that didn’t survive,” he said.

“The families who didn’t fair as well, it’s not lost on us that we could be exactly where you are and you are in our prayers,” Teague said.

The family also wanted to thank first responders for their efforts.