SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — There are several resources across Sevier County to help the victims of the wildfires to rebuild and recover.

One of the places many have turned to for daily necessities is the distribution center at the Sevier County Fairgrounds. The manager of the center spoke about some of the people he met Monday who lost so much.

“We had an older lady that just walked in here a little while ago and she lost her walker in the fire, she lost her wheelchair in the fire, she lost her home, she lost everything inside of that home,” said Roy Helton.

Helton explained that stories like those, of destruction and tragedy, are not uncommon after last week’s fires. He said it’s also not the first time this community has had to rally to support their neighbors in response to tragedies like this.

“We had about 50 cars unload things on Friday,” began Helton. “Yesterday, we had over 200 and so that’s normal, that’s what happened in 2016 and that’s what’s happening again now.”

At the Sevier County Fairgrounds, there was everything from toiletries, food, water, new clothing, and even eyeglasses.

“If you go into the grocery store section of it, we have literally everything that you would have in a grocery store,” he said.

The volunteers at the fairgrounds say their goal is to make people start to feel whole again.

Tennessee Disaster Relief teams were also on-site to help guide people through the rebuilding process.

The American Red Cross was also ready to help with the clean-up and rebuilding process. Teams were set up with three drive-thru locations across the county Monday.

“We want to make sure some of the people affected by these fires come down here today and get some of the supplies to help them rebuild and get started again,” said American Red Cross Volunteer Rick Romanski.

Romanski started volunteering because he said he knows firsthand just how much the Red Cross can help.

“That was back in 1992 with Hurricane Andrew in south Florida, we were impacted by the storm,” he explained. “The red cross helped our whole family and our neighbors that were affected by Hurricane Andrew.”

Now, he works to pay it forward, giving each person who drives up for supplies some encouragement and a smile.

“Know that there are people like the Red Cross and other organizations to help you get back,” said Romanski. “You have to stay strong, hold your head high, and move forward, ya know, like Americans do, all Americans do.”