WEARS VALLEY, Tenn. (WATE) — Over 300 homes were impacted by the wildfires near Hatcher Mountain in Sevier County, and with the roads back open, people are able to survey the damage.

The Vaughn family lost their home and business. Monday was the first time they were able to see what was left. As JoAnn Vaugh surveyed her property, she reminisced on the first time she and her husband laid eyes on it.

“From here you just got the whole panoramic view of Wears Valley and when we first came here in 1988, I stood out on the edge of the yard there one night in December or January and I counted 35 lights down there. That was all the lights that were in the valley at the time, and now it looks like a city.”

Vaughn and her husband bought the 10,000 square foot home with a dream to share it with others as a bed and breakfast.

“It was such a beautiful spot,” she said. “The people came, and they just kept coming and it was wonderful.”

They named the property the Von Bryan Estate.

“[It] had a big porch here with lots of furniture on it and a hot tub and of course, they had a beautiful view of Wears Valley.”

The view is still there but the 11-bedroom, 10 ½-bathroom cabin is now turned to ash and dust.

Vaughn said that on Wednesday when the fire started, her granddaughter saw the smoke from the mountainside and called 911.

“I’m not sure that there’s a way to describe what kind of sinking feeling you have when something like this happens,” she explained.

Their home was right next door and that too is gone.

“Both our sons worked with us, and my granddaughter grew up here. It was our home as well as our business,” added Vaughn.

Monday, the whole family came to assess the damage and try to salvage anything that was left. They found items like burnt flowerpots and singed mugs.

They’re not quite sure what’s next for their family but they find peace in knowing that their family is together and safe.

“You have to go forward and look for the positive,” Vaughn said looking down at what once was.

They’re not sure if they will rebuild at this point. Vaugh said if they do, that would be an exciting venture after so much tragedy.