KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Wears Valley wildfire, officially called Hatcher Mountain-Indigo Lane fire, now spanning 3,700 acres, began Wednesday afternoon.
Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. – The first report of a Hatcher Mountain fire on indigo Lane in Sevier County/Wears Valley. The fire was reported as spanning 20 acres.
12 p.m. – Wears Valley Fire Department issued an evacuation notice for anyone within a one-mile radius of Indigo Lane.
12:30 p.m. – Capt. Jon Lanier of Walden’s Creek Fire Department reports 2 complete structure losses and multiple damaged vehicles. Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge, Sevierville, Forestry Fire and the Wildland Task Force responded to the fire.
1:15 p.m. – Evacuation notice for the Shagbark and Preserve Areas. A shelter was established at the Pigeon Forge Community Center for residents who were ordered to evacuate.
2 p.m. – Evacuation notice issued for Covered Bridge Resort. Wears Valley Road is closed at Pigeon Forge city limits.
2:15 p.m. – District One strike team is activated and responding to Wears Valley.
3:30 p.m. – Walters State Sevier County Campus closed for the remainder of the day, moving classes online.
4:10 p.m. – Mandatory evacuation for Black Bear Resort off of Lost Branch Road.
5 p.m. – Forestry Department reports the fire covering 250 acres, one injury and 0% contained.
7:30 p.m. – Evacuation ordered for Walden’s Creek and Wears Valley area.
8:30 p.m. – The fire is reported as spaning 1,000 acres and had affected 35 structures.
Thursday 11:00 a.m. – The fire has covered a span of 3,700 acres, is 5% contained and no fatalities to report.
The cause of the fire is still unknown as crews work to put out the flames.