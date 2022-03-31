KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Wears Valley wildfire, officially called Hatcher Mountain-Indigo Lane fire, now spanning 3,700 acres, began Wednesday afternoon.

Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. – The first report of a Hatcher Mountain fire on indigo Lane in Sevier County/Wears Valley. The fire was reported as spanning 20 acres.

12 p.m. – Wears Valley Fire Department issued an evacuation notice for anyone within a one-mile radius of Indigo Lane.

12:30 p.m. – Capt. Jon Lanier of Walden’s Creek Fire Department reports 2 complete structure losses and multiple damaged vehicles. Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge, Sevierville, Forestry Fire and the Wildland Task Force responded to the fire.

1:15 p.m. – Evacuation notice for the Shagbark and Preserve Areas. A shelter was established at the Pigeon Forge Community Center for residents who were ordered to evacuate.

2 p.m. – Evacuation notice issued for Covered Bridge Resort. Wears Valley Road is closed at Pigeon Forge city limits.

2:15 p.m. – District One strike team is activated and responding to Wears Valley.

3:30 p.m. – Walters State Sevier County Campus closed for the remainder of the day, moving classes online.

4:10 p.m. – Mandatory evacuation for Black Bear Resort off of Lost Branch Road.

5 p.m. – Forestry Department reports the fire covering 250 acres, one injury and 0% contained.

7:30 p.m. – Evacuation ordered for Walden’s Creek and Wears Valley area.

8:30 p.m. – The fire is reported as spaning 1,000 acres and had affected 35 structures.

Thursday 11:00 a.m. – The fire has covered a span of 3,700 acres, is 5% contained and no fatalities to report.

The cause of the fire is still unknown as crews work to put out the flames.