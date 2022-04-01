SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The first firefighters to take up the battle against the Hatcher Mountain/Indigo Lane wildfire on Wednesday found their lives in danger under “extremely erratic” conditions. None more so than the operator of Tanker 111, the Sevier County Volunteer Fire Department’s only tanker apparatus.

“We are so very thankful to have our member still with us. It was a very close call that we pray we never have to endure again,” the department said in a social media post on Friday, two days after the wildfire nearly claimed one of their own.

“We thank our citizens for all the prayers and support. We also thank all the agencies involved in getting our member back home safe to us.”

When Sevier County Volunteer Fire Department’s wildland unit and tanker arrived Wednesday in Wears Valley to assist with a brush fire, winds and fire danger were high. Crews arrived around 11 a.m. to to the 2800 block of Indigo Lane, just off of Wears Valley Road, and immediately went to work protecting structures and assisting with evacuations.











Pittman Center Volunteer Fire Department lost Tanker 72 in the Wears Valley wildfire on Wednesday, March 30, 2022

“Crews were working extremely hard under terrible fire conditions with multiple structures threatened. Tanker 111 was assigned to the top of Hatcher Mountain with several other fire apparatus,” the department said.

Then, the fire became “extremely erratic driven by dangerously high winds and extremely low humidity.”

The fire began pushing up the mountain, directly to where Tanker 111 was located. Crews were overtaken and were forced to evacuate.

“Unfortunately we lost our Tanker 111 during this erratic push by the fire,” the department wrote. “We are pleased to report that our apparatus operator made it out safely and was not injured.”

Tanker 111 was the Sevier County Volunteer Fire Department’s only tanker apparatus. PHOTO: SCFD

Several other departments lost apparatus as well, but the Sevier County Fire Volunteer deferred commenting on which ones or what equipment was lost. A total of 4 fire vehicles burned.

Pittman Center Volunteer Fire Department said their station lost Tanker 72, along with the hose, tools, and personal firefighting gear the crew had on board.

“The main thing is human life, we have them home with us. Everything else can be replaced, but not our loved ones,” the department said. Their tanker was insured but said that will not cover the full cost of replacing the tanker, which is estimated at $300,000 to $400,000. It will also take up to two years for it to arrive.

“I just want the Pittman Center, Gatlinburg, Cosby, Sevierville and Sevier county areas that the PCFD responds to, just know even though we are down a truck, we are still here for you in the event that you need us, day or night,” the department wrote in a social media post.

Pittman Center Volunteer Fire Department’s Tanker 72 was one of several burned in the Wears Valley wildfire on Hatcher Mountain on Wednesday. Fire crews escaped unharmed. Photos: PCVFD

PIttman Center VFD has a donation site online. They hope to have an online donation site ready soon.

The loss of equipment is a financial burden for the volunteer departments, but they are determined to keep it from affecting service how they protect and serve the community.

“Tanker 111 was our only tanker apparatus so this is a big hit to our fleet. However, the more important part was that our member returned home to us unharmed. Trucks are replaceable, people are not,” said the Sevier County Fire Department.

Find more information on the fire department and equipment at Sevier County Fire Department.

As of Sunday afternoon, the Wears Valley wildfire is 98% contained.

On Monday morning, the Sevier County Volunteer Rescue Squad shared how the community can help the fire departments that lost equipment:

“We know some of our local partners lost trucks in the fires so if you are able we ask you consider donating to help them recover.

Pittman Center Volunteer Fire Department

Online donations: https://www.pittmancenterfire.com/content/donate/

Mail-in address: P.O. Box 625, Gatlinburg, TN 37738

Physical address: 5204 East Parkway, Cosby, TN 37722

Venmo:@wearsvalleyfire

Mail-in address: 3339 Mattox Cemetery, Sevierville, TN 37862

PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/donate/…

Mail-in address: P.O. Box 6631, Sevierville, TN 37864

Mail-in address: P.O. Box 4, Kodak, TN 37764

Physical address: 3650 Douglas Dam Rd, Kodak, TN 37764″

EDITORS NOTE: This story has been updated to include units that lost vehicles. To make donations for replacing the vehicles please contact the station directly.