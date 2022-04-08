WEARS VALLEY, Tenn. (WATE) — Elvira’s Cafe is a popular restaurant in Wears Valley. Owner Elvira Grant says she always wants her customers to feel like family.

However, when you can’t have customers, what do you do?

Since Elvira’s Café sits on the main road through Wears Valley, they had to close their doors for days due to the wildfires. But instead of sticking it out at home their employees decided to get to work for those who were working hard to put the fires out.

“For a kid who came from the Soviet Union originally and to be believed in, when you see such a leg up for yourself you feel like you need to give back,” Grant said.

Elvira’s Cafe has been a staple in the community for 10 years.

“The idea was to be a place like home away from home for everybody,” Grant said.

When their homes were threatened by the recent fires, Elvira’s Cafe had to close its doors to customers, but the employees decided to reach out to their neighbors and prepare meals for first responders.

“We are just so thankful for the guys who came out to every corner of the state, country, and who just helped us,” Grant said.

While Grant was helping those in her community she was also thinking about her family and friends overseas.

“I have my mom and my family is there my brother, there still in Russia and Siberia,” Grant said. “It’s a difficult situation right now worldwide.

“I’m praying every day that the peace comes and there’s no more war.”

She said as an immigrant, she’s thankful for the opportunities she’s been given here in the states, and she said it’s her duty to continue to give back.

“It’s truly God‘s blessing to know that you’re in a country that people love you and support you,” Grant said.

No Elvira’s Cafe employees lost their homes in the wildfires, but they’ll be there for those who need assistance. The cafe is planning on hosting a fundraiser for Wears Valley Volunteer Fire Department in August.

Grant said there are more details to come.