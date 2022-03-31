KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two roads closed due to the Wears Valley wildfires have reopened Thursday. Wears Valley Road and Waldens Creek Road have reopened.
The following roads remain closed:
- Hatcher Mountain
- Happy Hollow @ S. Clear Fork
- Little Valley @ Waldens Creek
- S. Helton@ Waldens Creek
- N. Clearfork@ Shagbark
- Cove Creek Way @ Wears Valley Road
- Hidden Hollow Way@ Wears Valley Road.
UPDATED EVACUATION MAP: Searchable
Sevier County EMA says the evacuation area will soon be reduced.