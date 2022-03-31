KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two roads closed due to the Wears Valley wildfires have reopened Thursday. Wears Valley Road and Waldens Creek Road have reopened.

The following roads remain closed:

  • Hatcher Mountain
  • Happy Hollow @ S. Clear Fork
  • Little Valley @ Waldens Creek
  • S. Helton@ Waldens Creek
  • N. Clearfork@ Shagbark
  • Cove Creek Way @ Wears Valley Road
  • Hidden Hollow Way@ Wears Valley Road.

UPDATED EVACUATION MAP: Searchable

Sevier County EMA says the evacuation area will soon be reduced.