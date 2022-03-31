PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Fire, emergency and utilities crews worked overnight in Sevier County as wildfires burned in the area and storms moved in across the region. A wildfire in the Wears Valley community continues to burn early Thursday after beginning Wednesday afternoon. Mandatory evacuations in the area also remain in place.

The Hatcher Mountain-Indigo Lane wildfire was last reported to have grown to at least 1,000 acres in size and was 0% contained as of late Wednesday night and at least 35 structures were impacted from the wildfire. At least one person was reported injured and taken to UT Medical Center in Knoxville.

Earlier Thursday morning, emergency officials extended the evacuation zone near the Wears Valley wildfire location. Sevier County Schools, Blount County Schools and Campbell County Schools are closed Thursday out of abundance of caution.

Around 1:30 a.m. Thursday the Sevier County Emergency Management Agency issued a mandatory evacuation for the Dupont area from South Rogers Road to the Blount-Sevier County line. Earlier Wednesday evening the area along Wears Valley Road – including areas from Walden’s Creek Road to Wear Farm City Park and about a mile from the Pigeon Forge Parkway – were added.

For those evacuating, a shelter has been established at Pigeon Forge Community Center, 170 Community Center Drive.

Power outages from high winds as storms moved across the region were also reported overnight and early Thursday morning. KUB, LCUB and Sevier County Electrical System were reporting outages in the thousands.

Sevier County personnel said there will be an update on the Hatcher Mountain/Indigo Lane fire at 10 a.m. at a location to be determined.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated to reflect current conditions reported by team coverage and emergency officials.