KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Some roads near the wildfires burning in Sevier County reopened over the weekend plus supplies are being distributed to affected residents in the area starting Monday. Here’s the latest on the wildfires as containment efforts continue and some cleanup amid damage assessments are getting underway.

On Monday, the Tennessee Division of Forestry shared some of the latest stats regarding three wildfires (two in Sevier County; 1 in Campbell County) that had started last week. The causes of the fires are under investigation.

TDF says the Hatcher Mountain/Indigo Lane fire is 98% contained and burning at around 2,498 acres. The Millstone Gap/Dupont fire in Seymour is 64% contained and burning at around 678 acres.

Over in Campbell County, the East Douglas Lane fire in Jellico is 50% contained and burning at around 50 acres.

Further containment efforts are continuing in the Sevier County areas of Wears Valley and Dupont. Cleanup efforts are in the preliminary stages as damage assessments began Friday afternoon for structures affected in the Hatcher Mountain/Indigo Lane fire. By Sunday night, local and state fire crews that had assisted in fighting the wildfires were reportedly returning to their home districts.

The Sevier County Volunteer Rescue Squad posted to its social media Monday morning sharing that Sunday night, the SCVRS chief sent crew members a message letting them know that all teams were demobilized and sent back to their own jurisdictions.

“We were relieved to see this message,” the agency said in the post. “We ask that you continue to keep an eye out as the chance of fire is still high. Please use caution and refrain from burning until it becomes safe to do so.”

Sevier County officials said Friday more than 300 structures have been affected. While Wears Valley Road is open, others are still closed including Indigo Road, Hatcher Mountain Road, Bell Field Way, Wildcat Road, Bear Springs Way, Spurling Way, Hurlburt Way, Little Valley Road, South Helton Road, Cove Creek Way, and portions of North Clear Fork Road (from Waldens Creek Road to Coopers Hawk Way) and Happy Hollow Road (from Teaberry Mountain Lane to Wears Valley Road), among others.

Donations and how to help

Starting Monday, the Sevier County Fairgrounds will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, April 4, to those affected by the wildfires and are in need of assistance. Donations will be accepted during regular operating hours.

Hours of operation

Monday – Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m.

Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m.

For more information about helping those in need who have been affected by the fire, visit www.mountaintough.org

MountainTough.org, a website created to assist victims of the 2016 Gatlinburg wildfires, has been reactivated. Waters said the site will be updated Thursday with more information on how to assist those affected or how to donate to first responders. Shelters have been set up for evacuees at the Pigeon Forge Community Center, the Sevierville Convention Center, and Seymour Heights Christian Church.

The American Red Cross on Monday is setting up drive-thru distribution areas to hand out supplies to those affected by the Sevier County wildfires. Thousands of homes were evacuated amid the wildfire response and more than 300 structures were impacted.

On Monday, April 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., the American Red Cross will set up drive-thru distribution areas for disaster emergency supplies for those affected by the fires, while supplies last.

Locations:

Laurel Grove Missionary Baptist Church

2404 Walden Creek Rd

Sevierville, Tenn.

2404 Walden Creek Rd Sevierville, Tenn. Dollar General

3049 Wears Valley Rd

Sevierville, Tenn.

3049 Wears Valley Rd Sevierville, Tenn. Pigeon Forge Community Center

170 Community Center Dr

Pigeon Forge, Tenn.

American Red Cross also says it is important for those who have had losses due to the fires to contact the Red Cross to begin casework. You can report your loss at 1-800-Red Cross. Or you can go to the website at RedCross.org/gethelp.To find out the latest and how you can help, go to: RedCross.org/Tennessee