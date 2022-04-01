KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As crews in Sevier County fight two wildland fires in the Wears Valley community and the Dupont community near the Blount County line, law enforcement and first responders from across East Tennessee have been coming to their aid and sending reinforcements.

Two wildfires, the Hatcher Mountain-Indigo Lane fire, which began mid-morning Wednesday and the Millstone Gap fire, which began sometime after, have prompted massive emergency response from around the region. Sevier County officials said in a press conference Friday morning that water airdrops and hotshot crew fire suppression operations are expected to resume.

With Friday being Day 3 of wildland firefighting efforts, support from area agencies is continuing at all hours.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol began providing assistance for road closures, evacuations and escorts of other emergency response personnel as the wildfires broke out earlier in the week.

THP Knoxville Troopers along with THP Fall Branch Troopers reportedly spent long hours alongside the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office and the Sevier County Emergency Management Agency earlier in the week to evacuate people in the path of the fire.

“Keep our first responders in your thoughts and prayers,” THP Knoxville tweeted on March 30.

The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office shared on its social media how they’re assisting law enforcement in Sevier County. LCSO said Friday that a team of its deployed to Sevier County on Thursday evening “to assist our law enforcement partners at the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office in their response operations for the wildfires that have been engulfing their community.”

LCSO says deputies assisted in the evacuation of residents in the Dupont Community and are providing relief to THP Troopers at traffic posts and roadway closures as firefighters from around the state continue to fight the fires in Sevier County. Deputies are slated to assist throughout the weekend if needed.

“We saw the importance of teamwork from our neighboring law enforcement colleagues last month when we lost Sergeant Chris Jenkins. We found ourselves in a great time of need and our brothers and sisters in blue came to our aid. Now it’s our time to come to the aid of our friends in Sevier County and at the THP,” LCSO Sheriff Tim Guider said. “It’s all about being there for each other, regardless of the patch we wear.”

The Knoxville Fire Department said Thursday the crews they sent to assist in the Sevier County wildfires have continued to work throughout the day and will work well into tonight supporting operations.

“We have multiple firefighters on scene in various capacities from Incident Management Team members to active fire fighting and Search and Rescue,” KFD said in a social media post.

Earlier in the week when the Hatcher Mountain/Indigo Lane fire had continued to spread, Knox County Sheriff’s Office Tom Spangler released the following statement:

“Please join our blue family in praying for those fighting the wildfires, the first responders, support personnel, and everyone who is being affected. We are ready to assist with resources if needed. Remember our local Fire Departments who are helping.”

On Friday, the Tennesee Department of Agriculture, under which the Tennessee Division of Forestry operates, said its agency was grateful to the firefighters working around the clock in Sevier County.

“We are so proud of the men & women of the TDA Division of Forestry & pray for their safety today.”

Sevier County said Friday afternoon that agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation were requested to work alongside the Tennessee Department of Agriculture Crime Unit and the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the cause and origin of the Hatcher Mountain/Indigo Lane fire.