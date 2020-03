There is the threat for a few strong to severe thunderstorms late this afternoon and tonight. The Storm Prediction Center has placed part of East Tennessee under a low or level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather.

While the main threat does continue to look North and West of our area, damaging winds and heavy downpours will be a concern with these storms. There is also a low-end tornado risk so please make sure you have a way to receive weather alerts.