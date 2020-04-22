Weather AWARE Thursday due to widespread rain and the chance for strong to severe storms

Rain will begin to push into East Tennessee late Wednesday night and widespread rain is anticipated for Thursday morning. A few locally heavy downpours and thunderstorms are possible Thursday during the morning commute, but the severe risk Thursday morning is low.

The “best” opportunity for severe storms is Thursday afternoon and evening. Our entire area is under a level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather as issued by the Storm Prediction Center.

Damaging winds and heavy rain are the main threats with these storms. Large hail and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, but these threats are not looking as likely right now.

Rainfall totals could exceed 1″ through Friday morning in some locations. Drive carefully and make sure you have multiple ways to receive alerts.

The winds will also be gusty throughout the day Thursday and a Wind Advisory/High Wind Warning may be issued later today.