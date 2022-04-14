KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Have plans for Easter weekend? Here’s what you can expect the weather to be.

Friday’s weather is looking to be nice, starting out cool in the morning and partly cloudy with a high around 76. Friday into early Saturday, could have some scattered showers and possibly some storms for parts of the region.

“Widespread rain is expected early Saturday morning (between 3 AM and 7 AM) with a few rumbles of thunder and downpours possible.” Meteorologist Victoria Cavaliere says “ By mid-morning Saturday the rain will push out of East Tennessee but clouds do linger throughout the day. Saturday will remain mild with highs in the low to mid 70s and mostly cloudy skies.”

Easter seems to be cloudy with the possibility of a few breaks of sunshine before the clouds completely take over. The chance for rain Sunday is slim with only a 20% chance for a stray shower, mainly late in the day.

Rain chances will increase slightly on Sunday night with scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder expected. Showers will continue into Monday morning with plenty of clouds.