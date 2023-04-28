Welcome to the 164th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch. This is a blog that will be updated every Friday that will list events happening in the sky.

Friday, April 28th 2023

The Moon is just one day past First Quarter so it will look like a half Moon (Sky & Telescope). The Moon will be visible high in the South-Southwest after dark (Sky & Telescope). It will be near the Sickle in Leo, which is a star pattern (Sky & Telescope).

Saturday, April 29th 2023

The Moon will be visible near the Sickle in Leo (Sky & Telescope). Look for the Moon near the two brightest stars of the Sickle, Regulus and Algieba (Sky & Telescope).

Sunday, April 30th 2023

The Pointers, the end stars of the Big Dipper’s bowl, will be visible tonight (Sky & Telescope). The bright star Polaris will also be visible (Sky & Telescope). Look very high in the sky to see these stars (Sky & Telescope). The Pointers are visible in the North (Sky & Telescope).

Monday, May 1st 2023

This afternoon Mercury will pass between the Earth and the Sun as seen from Earth (NASA). Mercury will shift from the evening sky to the morning sky (NASA). About 10 days after this Mercury will be visible around dawn on the East-Northeast horizon (NASA).

Friday, May 5th 2023

The May Full Moon takes place today (NASA)! The Full Moon officially occurs at 1:34 PM EDT (NASA). The Moon will appear Full from early Thursday morning through early Sunday morning (NASA). The May Full Moon is called the Flower Moon (NASA).

