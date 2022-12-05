Welcome to the 156th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch. This is a blog that will be updated weekly that lists events happening in the sky.

Monday, December 5th 2022

The constellation Orion will be visible tonight in the ESE (Sky & Telescope). The constellation Gemini will also be visible to the left of Orion with its two bright stars Pollux and Castor visible (Sky & Telescope).

Tuesday, December 6th 2022

This time of year the Big Dipper is visible if you look to the North (Sky & Telescope).

Wednesday, December 7th 2022

Tonight is the December Full Moon (Sky & Telescope). The Moon is Full at exactly 11:08 p.m. EST (Sky & Telescope). This Full Moon is often called the Cold Moon (NASA).

Additionally, Mars will be visible and tonight the Moon occults Mars for most of North America and Europe (Sky & Telescope). This is called a lunar occultation (NASA). For our location, we will likely see the Moon graze just past Mars, while places North of us will see the Moon pass in front of Mars (NASA). A telescope will help you to view this (Sky & Telescope). The image below shows what to look for in the sky.

https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/observing-news/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-december-2-10-2/

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

Friday, December 9th 2022

This evening the waning gibbous Moon will form a nearly equilateral triangle with Mars and the bright star Capella (Sky & Telescope).

