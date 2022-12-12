Welcome to the 157th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch. This is a blog that will be updated weekly that lists events happening in the sky.

Tuesday, December 13th – Wednesday, December 14th 2022

Late Tuesday into early Wednesday morning the Geminid meteor shower will peak (Sky & Telescope). This year, the Moon will be in its waning gibbous phase, which will make it a little more difficult to view this shower (NASA). This year about 30-40 meteors will be visible per hour during the peak in the Northern Hemisphere (NASA). Even though the moonlight will interfere, the Geminids are usually very bright which should help us to be able to spot a few (NASA). The Moon will be near the bright star Regulus around 9-10 PM EST (Sky & Telescope).

The meteors in this shower appear to radiate from the constellation Gemini, hence the name the Geminids (NASA). However, it is important to try and look away from the radiant because the meteors near it tend to have very short trails (NASA). The Geminids will begin around 10-11 PM EST Tuesday night and will peak at 7 AM EST Wednesday morning (NASA) with the best time to view it being around 2 AM EST (NASA). The last opportunity to catch a glimpse of this meteor shower will be Saturday, December 17th (NASA).

Remember to make sure you are away from artificial light if possible (NASA). It is a good idea to lie flat on your back with your feet pointed South and be sure to look in all directions (NASA). It will take about 30 minutes for your eyes to adjust to the darkness (NASA).

The Geminid meteor shower originates from debris from the asteroid 3200 Phaethon (NASA). Every year Earth passes through its trail of debris, resulting in the Geminid meteor shower (NASA).

Friday, December 16th 2022

The Pleiades or the Seven Sisters will be visible about 45 minutes after sunset if you look East (Sky & Telescope). Mars will also be visible near the bright star Aldebaran (Sky & Telescope). The image below shows what to look for in the sky.

Saturday, December 17th – Monday, December 19th 2022

The next few mornings the crescent Moon will be visible near the bright star Spica (Sky & Telescope). You will want to look Southeast to see this (Sky & Telescope).

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

