Welcome to the 154th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch. This is a blog that will be updated weekly that lists events happening in the sky.
Monday, November 21st – Tuesday, November 22nd 2022
The next few mornings before sunrise look to the East-Southeast to see the waning crescent Moon near the bright star Spica (Sky & Telescope). Spica is located in the constellation Virgo. Check out the image below to see what the sky will look like.
Additionally, Monday night Vega is the brightest star in the West after dark (Sky & Telescope).
Wednesday, November 23rd 2022
The New Moon takes place at exactly 5:57 p.m. EDT Wednesday night (Sky & Telescope). Remember, the New Moon is not visible to the naked eye.
Thursday, November 24th 2022
Did you know that on Thanksgiving the Sun actually sets a trace earlier than it does on Christmas (Sky & Telescope)? This is because the Sun sets its earliest around December 7th if you live near latitude 40 degrees North (Sky & Telescope).
Friday, November 25th 2022
Friday night around 8 p.m. EDT Mars will be visible near the star Betelgeuse, the star cluster the Pleiades and the star Aldebaran (Sky & Telescope). You will want to look East to see this (Sky & Telescope).
