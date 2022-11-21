Welcome to the 154th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch. This is a blog that will be updated weekly that lists events happening in the sky.

Monday, November 21st – Tuesday, November 22nd 2022

The next few mornings before sunrise look to the East-Southeast to see the waning crescent Moon near the bright star Spica (Sky & Telescope). Spica is located in the constellation Virgo. Check out the image below to see what the sky will look like.

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

Additionally, Monday night Vega is the brightest star in the West after dark (Sky & Telescope).

Wednesday, November 23rd 2022

The New Moon takes place at exactly 5:57 p.m. EDT Wednesday night (Sky & Telescope). Remember, the New Moon is not visible to the naked eye.

Thursday, November 24th 2022

Did you know that on Thanksgiving the Sun actually sets a trace earlier than it does on Christmas (Sky & Telescope)? This is because the Sun sets its earliest around December 7th if you live near latitude 40 degrees North (Sky & Telescope).

Friday, November 25th 2022

Friday night around 8 p.m. EDT Mars will be visible near the star Betelgeuse, the star cluster the Pleiades and the star Aldebaran (Sky & Telescope). You will want to look East to see this (Sky & Telescope).

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

