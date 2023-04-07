Welcome to the 161st edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch. This is a blog that will be updated every Friday that will list events happening in the sky.

Friday, April 7th 2023

Mercury will be visible after sunset tonight near Venus and the star cluster, the Pleiades (Sky & Telescope). You will want to look West about 30 minutes after sunset to see these two planets (Sky & Telescope). The image below shows what to look for in the sky.

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/observing-news/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-march-31-april-8-2/

Additionally, Vega, the “Summer Star” is also visible in the Northeast late in the evening this time of year (Sky & Telescope).

Saturday, April 8th 2023

Tonight the two bright stars Pollux and Castor will be visible high in the West-Southwest (Sky & Telescope). Pollux will be located on the left and is the slightly brighter of the two twin stars which are in the constellation Gemini (Sky & Telescope).

Sunday, April 9th 2023

Tonight the waning gibbous Moon will rise around midnight (Sky & Telescope). The orange star Antares can also be seen in the sky (Sky & Telescope). By Monday morning, both will be visible high in the South (Sky & Telescope).

The following sites were used in the creation of this blog:

https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/observing-news/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-march-31-april-8-2/