Wednesday, December 21st – Thursday, December 22nd 2022

The Ursid meteor shower peaks this week (AMS meteors). This meteor shower is not as impressive as the Geminids as most see only 5-10 meteors per hour during the late morning (AMS Meteors). The parent object for this meteor shower is 8P/Tuttle (AMS Meteors).

Saturday, December 24th – Saturday, December 25th 2022

Around sunset Christmas Eve and Christmas Day night Saturn, Mercury and Venus will all be visible in the sky (Sky & Telescope). You will want to look above the Southwest horizon to see these planets (Sky & Telescope). The Moon will get higher in the sky by Christmas (Sky & Telescope). The image below shows what to look for.

https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-december-16-24-2/

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

The following sites have been used in the creation of this blog:

