Welcome to the 160th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch. This is a blog that will be updated every Friday that will list events happening in the sky.

Friday, March 31st, 2023

Two bright stars will be visible in the sky this evening (Sky & Telescope). The star Arcturus, also known as the Spring Star, will be visible in the East (Sky & Telescope). Sirius, the Winter Star, will also be visible in the Southwest (Sky & Telescope). Another star, Capella, can be seen high in the Northwest (Sky & Telescope). It is nearly as bright as Arcturus (Sky & Telescope).

Saturday, April 1st, 2023

Tonight the waxing gibbous Moon will be visible in the constellation Leo (Sky & Telescope). The brightest star in Leo is Regulus, which will also be visible (Sky & Telescope).

Sunday, April 2nd, 2023

After dark the Winter Hexagon can be spotted in the sky (Sky & Telescope). You will want to look to the Southwest and West to see this asterism or collection of stars (Sky & Telescope).

Thursday, April 6th, 2023

The April Full Moon will officially take place at 12:34 A.M. EDT (ABC). The April Full Moon is often called the Pink Moon, named after the herb moss pink, which is one of the earliest wildflowers of the spring season (NASA). Sometimes this Full Moon is also called the Sprouting Grass, Egg or Fish Moon (NASA).

