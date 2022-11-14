Welcome to the 153rd edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch. This is a blog that will be updated weekly that lists events happening in the sky.

This week the Taurid meteor shower continues (Sky & Telescope). The Taurid meteor shower doesn’t tend to produce an extremely high number of meteors per hour but it can produce a high number of bright fireballs, or exceptionally bright meteors (Sky & Telescope). This year there are predictions that the number of fireballs may be greater than usual (Sky & Telescope).

Additionally, the Leonid meteor shower peaks this Thursday and Friday (AMS Meteors). This year, meteor-shower analyst Mikhail Maslow has predicted a possible burst of up to 250-300 meteors per hour beginning at 1 A.M. EST Friday morning (Sky & Telescope). The radiant or point of origin for this meteor shower is near the Sickle of Leo (Sky & Telescope). Some light from the near First Quarter Moon may interfere a little (Sky & Telescope). Don’t forget the best way to see meteors is to give yourself plenty of time for your eyes to get adjusted to the darkness, look up in all directions and try to be away from artificial light.

Wednesday, November 16, 2022

The Last Quarter Moon rises around 11 P.M. EST tonight (Sky & Telescope). The Moon will form a triangle with two bright stars, Regulus and Gamma Leonis (Sky & Telescope). Regulus will be below the Moon and Gamma Leonis is to the lower left of the Moon (Sky & Telescope).

Friday, November 18, 2022

Tonight Jupiter will be visible in the sky if you look to the South (Sky & Telescope). The image below shows what to look for in the sky.

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

