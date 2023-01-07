KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A wet weekend is ahead. Here’s the latest:

Saturday: (30%) Isolated showers through the day. High 47°.

Isolated showers through the day. High 47°. Saturday Night: (40%) Showers increasing late evening and overnight with a low of 41°.

Showers increasing late evening and overnight with a low of 41°. Sunday: (60%) Scattered showers throughout the day with a high of 51°.

Scattered showers throughout the day with a high of 51°. Sunday Night: (60%) Last of the showers push through overnight, clearing skies headed into the beginning of the work week. Low 38°.

Showers will be the story for the weekend. Saturday, however, not as wet. Scattered showers are possible with temperatures climbing to the upper 40s. Keeping a 30% chance of rain through the morning. A lull in the showers possible during the later afternoon and early evening hours.

Overnight Saturday, rain will again be on the increase ramping the rain chance up to a 60% as we head into the early morning hours of Sunday. Lows overnight will be in the upper 30s and low 40s with a low of 41° in Knoxville.

Heading into Sunday, rain ahead of a cold front will be sticking around for the majority of the day. Rounds of showers will begin early morning with a 60% chance of rain all day. A cold front finally pushes all of the moisture to the east late Sunday.

Sunday night, rain is to be expected late. However, rain chances decrease going into the early hours of Monday morning. Temperatures will be above freezing in the upper 30s and lower 40s with Knoxville dropping to 38°.

For the rest of the week, temperatures expected to drop after the cold front pushes through down to the upper 40s with clearing skies. By mid-week, temperatures climb to the mid to upper 50s, and tracking a stronger system expected to move through late next week and early next weekend.