KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Weather conditions causing some reports of flooding have promoted some school districts in East Tennessee to announce closures Thursday morning.

As of 6 a.m., Sevier County Schools, Hawkins County Schools, Rogersville City Schools and Greene County Schools will be closed Thursday, March 2 due to flooding, water saturation, and continued rain.

The WATE 6 Storm Team has been tracking widespread and sometimes heavy rain overnight Thursday. A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Blount and Sevier counties until 7 a.m. Thursday.

“Please take it slow on the roads this morning as heavy rain from last night has resulted in some locally high water in spots,” WATE 6 Storm Team states in its latest forecast. “Remember to never drive through flooded roadways!”

