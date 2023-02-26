LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — One East Tennessee district has closed its schools due to a high percentage of illness-related absences among students and staff.

Loudon County Schools are closing on Monday, Feb. 27 and Tuesday, Feb 28. The district said its having “staffing challenges related to sickness.”

WATE 6 is tracking school closings throughout East Tennessee.

