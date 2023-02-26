LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — One East Tennessee district has closed its schools due to a high percentage of illness-related absences among students and staff.
Loudon County Schools are closing on Monday, Feb. 27 and Tuesday, Feb 28. The district said its having “staffing challenges related to sickness.”
WATE 6 is tracking school closings throughout East Tennessee.
- 📲 Download the WATE 6 news app to stay updated on the go
- 📩 Sign up for WATE email alerts for breaking news sent to your inbox
- 🚨 Find today’s top stories on WATE.com for Knoxville, TN and all of East Tennessee
Jump To: A–Z
123 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
L
Loudon County Schools
Loudon School
Closed Through Tuesday