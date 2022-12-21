A graphic from the WATE 6 Storm Team of the Wind Chill Alerts as of Wednesday evening, December 21. (WATE Staff)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dangerously cold wind chills are expected to come with the the cold weather that is expected to come as Arctic air moves down into Tennessee this weekend.

Over the weekend, the WATE Storm Team is anticipating some very cold temperatures, with some additional concerns coming on Friday when areas of East Tennessee will see sub-zero wind chills and the potential for flash freezing. Meteorologist Victoria Cavaliere shared that all of East Tennessee is under a Wind Chill Warning as of Wednesday night.

When talking about wind chill, it is important to note that while it is different than the actual temperature found in forecasts, it also takes into account some other factors.

“Wind chill tells you how cold it feels outside. It takes into account the actual temperature, wind speed, the human face model and how the body loses heat.” Cavaliere explained.

The National Weather Service said forecast temperatures heading into the weekend are the coldest seen in this area in the month of December since 1989.

On Friday morning, wind chill values will be below zero and a similar situation is expected Saturday morning as well based on information from the Storm Team’s weather models. Higher elevations could have wind chill values as low as 25 to 35 below zero, and its possible that it could be potentially even colder for places like Mt. LeConte, Cavaliere said.

Cavaliere also shared that the type of wind chill that is expected is dangerous as it could result in frost bite and hypothermia. She added that people can prepare for the frigid weather by making sure to dress in layers, cover exposed skin, and limit time outdoors.

“Additionally, this system may result in power outages. In order to prepare for the potential for power outages make sure to have a winter weather kit which includes food, water, a flashlight, medication, etc. If you do lose power, be sure to close the blinds to keep in heat, close off rooms so that you don’t waste heat, wear layers of loose light but warm clothing, put rags and towels in cracks of doors and be sure to eat and drink.” Cavaliere said.

