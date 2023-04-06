KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — This weekend is looking to be a fantastic one!

We are expecting to see rain showers throughout Friday during the day, so be sure to bring a raincoat or an umbrella with you to school or work! Highs Friday top out in the mid-50s, so a bit on the chiller side for some. We do expect to see rain showers follow us into Friday night so keep those umbrellas handy tomorrow night if you are planning to be out and about.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A few showers linger Saturday as well, especially early. It will be mainly cloudy and still cool Saturday with highs in the upper 50s to nearly 60 degrees. Saturday evening though will be the best night to get out and enjoy the dry conditions.

By Easter Sunday, we are closer to average in temperatures and brighter! Highs for your Easter Sunday will be in the upper 60s with partly cloudy skies through the entire day. In the morning on your way to church or a family member’s home, temperatures will be in the low to mid-40s, so maybe bring a light jacket if you get cold easily. We will stay more seasonable throughout the day on Sunday.

The best part about Sunday is it will be a dry day, making it great for any outdoor plans or egg hunts! We at WATE 6 hope you have a Hoppy Easter!