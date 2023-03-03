Soggy grounds and strong winds have knocked down a tree on power lines on Wedgewood Road. (Photo via City of Oak Ridge)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With severe storms moving through East Tennessee Friday, the WATE Storm Team and National Weather Service are anticipating power outages throughout the day.

The National Weather Service announced on Friday morning that the high winds paired with wet soil, downed trees and power outages would be likely throughout the day.

In addition to this, the Knoxville NOAA radio transmitter that sends alerts to NOAA radios went down Friday and is only operating sporadically, the National Weather Service said. For the most up to date storm information, follow along with the storm liveblog, tune into WATE, and download the WATE Weather App.

Updates about power outages will be posted below.