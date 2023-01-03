KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As rain enters into East Tennessee, winds are also picking up in some areas.

WATE 6’s Chief Meteorologist Ken Weathers is keeping up with the current wind alerts in the mountains through the Wind Advisory. Weathers reported that the wind advisory was extended until 10 p.m. EST.

According to Weathers, the winds in the mountains could come south at 20-30 mph and gusts could be about 55 mph. However, other places will see winds from 15-30 mph with gusts being much higher if the storms move through the area.

The Storm Team will also provide updates on the current wind patterns.

“3:19 pm- Still MULTIPLE Severe Thunderstorm WARNINGS in effect along this line of storms racing towards the Mountains. Make sure to seek shelter if you are in the path of these storms,” Weathers posted to Twitter.

The WATE 6 Storm Team stated in their recent blog that Tuesday night will have scattered showers and storms. Some areas will continue to see rain on early morning Wednesday.

