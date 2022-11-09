KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Rain is expected in East Tennessee and Southeast Kentucky Thursday night into Friday as moisture from Tropical Storm Nicole lifts Northward. A cold front for Friday will also bring an added opportunity for rain across our area.

Chief Meteorologist Ken Weathers said upcoming Tropical Storm Nicole could possibly become a hurricane once it crosses into the United States. Clouds will increase late Thursday as moisture from Nicole approaches East Tennessee. By Thursday night rain chances will increase with widespread rain expected Friday.

Thursday night weather forecast.

Any rainfall from this system is very much needed as drought conditions linger across East Tennessee and Southeast Kentucky.

Since mid-October, East Tennessee and Southeast Kentucky have been experiencing drought due to the lack of rain during the fall. The National Weather Service in Morristown reported that most places have seen below-normal precipitation values for the past 30-60 days with many places 2″ to 4″ below normal.

Thursday night into Friday rainfall totals are expected to be between 1 and 3 inches. Higher totals are more likely over the Plateau.

Last week, the drought conditions in East Tennessee and Southeast Kentucky barely changed, according to Assistant Chief Meteorologist Victoria Cavaliere. Drought plays a big role in the potential for wildfires.

So far, East Tennessee faced three large wildfires in Sevier, Roane and Campbell counties.

See the WATE 6 Storm Team blog for any updates about the weather in East Tennessee.