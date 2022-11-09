KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Red Flag Warning is in effect until 6 p.m. Wednesday over Southeast Kentucky. This warning, also known as a Fire Weather Warning, means that critical fire danger is expected and hence outdoor burning is not recommended.

In addition, the National Weather Service in Morristown has issued an enhanced fire danger risk across East Tennessee Wednesday. Again, outdoor burning is not recommended.

Drought conditions persist across our area but rain is in the forecast Thursday night into Friday. We are expecting widespread rain Friday as moisture from what is left of Tropical Storm Nicole lifts North.

An enhanced fire danger, according to NWS, allows the public and local fire officials to be aware of the increased risk of fires spreading out of control and allows for resource allocation in the event of a fire.