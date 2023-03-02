SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Heavy rain overnight caused rivers and creeks to rise, temporarily closing roadways in Sevier and Blount counties.
Roads closed in Sevier County
- Ridge Rd & Rolen Hollow Intersection
- Oldham Creek/ Shady
- Sharp Rd & Battle Hill Rd
- Jayell and Green Acres
- Whites School & Goose Gap
- Zion Hill & Old Zion Hill
- Panther Creek & Chapman Hwy
- Dupont / S. Delozier Rd
- Kellum Creek
- Heather Rd & Long Branch
- Chapman Hwy & Canyon Hills
- Jones Cove Rd (Both ways)
- White School Bridge / Dynamite
- White School Bridge/ Adams
- Walnut Grove / Lane Hollow
- Spur (Southbound) closed due to rock slide
- 440 Kings Branch
- Burden Hill (both ways)
- Old Valley / Russie Gap
- Boogertown Rd / Upper Middle Creek
Roads closing in Blount County
Sheriff’s deputies are monitoring the roadways for flooding, and the Blount County Highway Department is placing barricades at these locations. If you come across flooded areas that are not barricaded, turn around, and call Blount Count Communications non-emergency number at 865-983-3620 to report it.
- Wilkinson Pike at Cutshaw Road
- Helton Road at the low river bridge just past the fork of Centennial Church Road
- Jeffries Hollow Road at the Sevier County line.
First responders want to remind everyone to never drive through any standing water.