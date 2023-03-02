SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Heavy rain overnight caused rivers and creeks to rise, temporarily closing roadways in Sevier and Blount counties.

The WATE 6 Storm Team forecast calls for more rainfall through Friday. Click here to see the full forecast.

Roads closed in Sevier County

Ridge Rd & Rolen Hollow Intersection

Oldham Creek/ Shady

Sharp Rd & Battle Hill Rd

Jayell and Green Acres

Whites School & Goose Gap

Zion Hill & Old Zion Hill

Panther Creek & Chapman Hwy

Dupont / S. Delozier Rd

Kellum Creek

Heather Rd & Long Branch

Chapman Hwy & Canyon Hills

Jones Cove Rd (Both ways)

White School Bridge / Dynamite

White School Bridge/ Adams

Walnut Grove / Lane Hollow

Spur (Southbound) closed due to rock slide

440 Kings Branch

Burden Hill (both ways)

Old Valley / Russie Gap

Boogertown Rd / Upper Middle Creek

Roads closing in Blount County

Sheriff’s deputies are monitoring the roadways for flooding, and the Blount County Highway Department is placing barricades at these locations. If you come across flooded areas that are not barricaded, turn around, and call Blount Count Communications non-emergency number at 865-983-3620 to report it.

Wilkinson Pike at Cutshaw Road

Helton Road at the low river bridge just past the fork of Centennial Church Road

Jeffries Hollow Road at the Sevier County line.

Flooded road in Sevier County. Photo Courtesy of Sevier County Emergency Management Agency

First responders want to remind everyone to never drive through any standing water.