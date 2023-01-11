KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Some higher elevations near the Smoky Mountains could see a bit of snow this weekend. Full forecast.

A winter storm watch goes into effect early Friday morning for portions of Blount, Sevier and Cocke counties near the Smokies, and for southeast Greene and Monroe counties. Current watches and warnings.

A front is expected to move across the region Thursday night, according to the WATE 6 Storm Team forecast. With it will be strong wind and storms. By Friday, it will be breezy and much colder with light snow showers or flurries.

The best chance for accumulation is in the higher elevation areas such as the Plateau, southeast Kentucky and in the Smokies. Most areas in the Valley will be above freezing throughout the day.

Snow chances will taper off overnight Friday, but linger a little longer for areas near the Smokies.

Snow accumulation estimates

As of Wednesday, WATE 6 Storm Team believe snow totals for this event from Friday morning through Saturday morning could look like this below. We’ll update as we get closer to Friday.

Plateau: Less Than 1″ (isolated 1″+ totals for highest elevations)

Less Than 1″ (isolated 1″+ totals for highest elevations) S.E. Kentucky: Less Than 1″ (isolated 1″+ totals for highest elevations)

Less Than 1″ (isolated 1″+ totals for highest elevations) Northern/Central/Southern Valley: Dusting to None

Dusting to None Foothills of the Smokies: Less Than 1″ (lower elevations up to 1,500 feet) 1″+ (higher elevations 1,500-3,000 feet)

Less Than 1″ (lower elevations up to 1,500 feet) 1″+ (higher elevations 1,500-3,000 feet) Smokies (Above 3,000 feet): 2″-4″+

Saturday looks drier but still chilly. Highs will only be near 40°, even after the morning clouds thin out to some afternoon sun. See the 7-day forecast.