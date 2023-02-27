KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Strong winds were reported in East Tennessee with the highest being over 80 mph.

According to WATE Chief Meteorologist Ken Weathers, an 87 mph wind gust at McGhee Tyson Airport was reported around 4:47 p.m. on Monday. The lowest so far was in Harrisburg and Madisonville. Some non-related storms were in the area.

McGhee Tyson Airport Vice President of Public Relations Becky Huckaby said there were “no commercial damages.”

Weathers found that the NWS reported a tie between May 18, 2013 and Feb. 27, 2023 wind gusts. Both dates were at 87 mph.

Here are the reported wind gusts in East Tennessee for Monday:

• McGhee Tyson: 87 mph

• Wears Valley: 67 mph

• Alpha: 52 mph

• Sevierville: 51 mph

• Madisonville: 51 mph

The WATE 6 Storm Team reported chances of scattered storms along with continued wind conditions on Monday night. See more updates daily on the WATE 6 Storm Team’s weather blog.