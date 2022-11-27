KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The WATE Storm Team saw windy conditions across East Tennessee Sunday. A low-pressure system brought spotty showers to our area Saturday night and Sunday morning, but the winds have stayed elevated all day. As this system continues to track to our North tonight, winds will slowly diminish.

Winds may be sustained out of the West at 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Check out some of our peak winds today below!

The Great Smoky Mountains closed U.S. Highway 441 Newfound Gap Road from Gatlinburg to Cherokee, N.C. Sunday morning because of the high winds.

