BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Wednesday is the deadline for a negotiated settlement in the trial of Megan Boswell, the Sullivan County woman accused of killing her 15-month-old daughter Evelyn Boswell.

Boswell faces 19 charges, including two counts of felony murder.

While she is not expected to appear in court Wednesday, the negotiated settlement deadline gives Boswell the opportunity to change her plea. She has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Evelyn Boswell was reported missing by a family member in February 2020. Just over two weeks later, her body was found on a family member’s property.

Prosecutors are seeking life in prison without parole for Megan Boswell.