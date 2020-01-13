Week of commemorative events planned in Knoxville ahead of MLK Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr commemorative commission will host several events throughout the week leading up to the national holiday next Monday.

On Wednesday, the Community Evangelistic Church is holding an interfaith prayer service to bring people of our community from all faiths together in worship.

This one-hour event starts at noon and will feature leaders from a variety of faith groups and music.

A free lunch will be provided after the service.

On Thursday, the MLK Commission is hosting a leadership educational symposium at the Rothchild Catering and Conference Center. The morning’s activities will include a panel as well as group and roundtable discussions. The event will be emceed by WATE anchor Tearsa Smith.

All this leads up to the annual Martin Luther King Day parade next Monday. The parade will be held from 8:30-10 a.m. at the Midway Chilhowee Park along East Magnolia Avenue.

Following the parade, all are invited to gather at the Overcoming Believers Church for a memorial tribute service to celebrate, commemorate and remember the life and work of Dr. King.